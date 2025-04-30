India hands over ship to Maldives after refit

Indian Navy's warship INS Kochi arrived at Male, Maldives, to deliver a ship that has been refitted at Mumbai for the forces of the island nation.

The Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) ship CGS Huravee, which underwent ‘normal refit’ at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, has been handed over, the Indian Navy said.

The CGS Huravee was under refit from December 2024 to April 2025. The refit included maintenance of all machinery, weapons, and sensors, along with a upgrade of accommodation. The ship was thereafter put through rigorous harbour and sea trials, operational checks of equipment, safety audits and operational sea training before it was set sail for Maldives.

G Balasubramanian, High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, handed over MNDF CGS Huravee to Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF, at a ceremony held at the MNDF Coast Guard Jetty.

INS Kochi's visit highlights the strong maritime links between India and the Maldives. It emphasises the Indian Navy's commitment to security, peace and freedom of navigation in the region. In keeping with the two nations' friendly relations, Maldivian authorities warmly welcomed the ship.

As part of the ship’s visit, Capt Mahesh C Moudgil, Commanding Officer, INS Kochi, called on Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF and Brig Gen Mohammed Saleem, Commandant, Coast Guard MNDF.

During the ship’s stay in harbour, bilateral meetings, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures have been planned between the Indian Navy and the MNDF.