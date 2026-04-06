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Home / India / India has adequate buffer stock of food grains to tide over West Asia crisis: Govt

India has adequate buffer stock of food grains to tide over West Asia crisis: Govt

Export of 15.8 LMT sugar has been permitted out of which 3.73 LMT has been exported to Sri Lanka, West Asia, and East Africa so far

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:45 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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The Centre on Monday said it is keeping a close watch on the food security situation in the wake of the West Asia conflict, even as it asserted that the country has adequate buffer stock of wheat and rice.

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“Given the current volatile geo-political situation, India is treading cautiously and we have adequate buffer stock of food grains, which is 222 LMT of wheat and 380 LMT of rice. We are well-prepared for both PDS (public distribution system) and other emergency requirements. Procurement of wheat has already started through state agencies,” C Shikha, Joint Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution said at an inter-ministerial presser here on the Iran-US war.

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She also noted that the domestic demand and supply of edible oil has not been disrupted by the war, and that its import from India’s key partners like Indonesia, Argentine, Ukraine, Brazil, Malaysia, and Russia, continues.

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“Export of 15.8 LMT sugar has been permitted out of which 3.73 LMT has been exported to Sri Lanka, West Asia, and East Africa so far,” the senior official added.

Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs noted that no unusual volatility in prices of essential commodities has been recorded in the country since the West Asia conflict emerged.

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“We are predominantly looking at prices of commodities, smooth supply chain, and prevention of black-marketing and hoarding of essential goods. In fact, the production of pulses has gone up as compared to last year. Today, we have 28 lakh metric tonnes buffer stock of pulses,” he said.

“The production of horticulture crops like onion, potato and tomato has remained almost the same level as previous year, so there are no supply side constraints. The Centre has started procuring onions to prevent any kind of price volatility. Most importantly, we have set up a control room to check black marketing of essential goods, and started a national consumer helpline in 17 languages, which works closely with the petroleum ministry to streamline the government’s response to the West Asia crisis,” he added.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Israel, the US, and Iran has many geopolitical and geo-economic ramifications. A critical consequence of the conflict has been the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow yet strategically pivotal maritime passage along the Iranian coast, which facilitates 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

Beyond the immediate escalation in global oil and fuel prices, the geopolitical conflict has affected many industries by spiking transportation expenses, supply-chain instability, and rising input costs, thereby amplifying inflationary stress and food insecurity in import-dependent economies.

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