India has adequate coal stocks, thermal power plants equipped to meet daily demand: Govt

India has adequate coal reserves to meet current electricity demand, with thermal power plants holding enough fuel to sustain operations for two weeks even at high capacity utilisation, the Government informed on Monday.

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According to the Ministry of Power, 42.8 million tonne coal was available at thermal power plants as of July 12, 2026, sufficient to meet generation requirements for 14 days at an 85 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF). In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik, said that thermal stations are currently receiving adequate coal supplies to meet the daily demands.

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The Government said coal, including lignite, continues to be the mainstay of India's power sector. The country’s coal-based installed generation capacity stands at 230.8 GW, accounting for 69.54 per cent of the total electricity supplied between April and June 2026. During non-solar peak demand hours, coal-based thermal power plants generated a maximum of 188.8 GW, contributing nearly 75 per cent of the total power generation of 251.4 GW, underscoring their critical role in maintaining grid stability.

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The ministry said scheduled maintenance of thermal power units is planned in advance after assessing seasonal demand patterns, with maintenance activities minimised during peak demand periods. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) also reviews requests to defer maintenance on a case-by-case basis, depending on technical parameters and electricity demand.

Highlighting efforts to balance conventional and renewable energy, the Government said the Central Electricity Authority (Flexible Operation of Coal based Thermal Power Generating Units) Regulations, 2023 require coal-fired power plants to operate at a minimum technical level of 40 per cent, enabling greater integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

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The Government also outlined several measures undertaken to ensure uninterrupted thermal power generation. During FY 2025-26, 9,470 MW of thermal generation capacity was added, while another 2,260 MW has been commissioned in the current financial year.

Coal supplies to thermal power plants are being monitored daily through a joint committee comprising the Ministries of Power, Coal and Railways. The Centre has also prioritised the allocation of coal rakes and coal dispatch to power stations, while an Inter-Ministerial Committee headed by the Chairman of the Railway Board, along with the Secretaries of the Ministries of Coal and Power, regularly reviews coal availability and logistics.

To strengthen power availability during non-solar hours, the Government said 2,669 MW of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and 7,426 MW of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) have been commissioned so far. These storage systems store surplus electricity generated during solar hours and supply it during evening and night-time demand, supplementing thermal power generation.

The government said these measures are aimed at ensuring reliable electricity supply while supporting the gradual integration of renewable energy into India’s power mix.