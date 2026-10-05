India has important role in maintaining global security: Finland envoy Mikko Kivikoski

In his first media interaction after taking charge as Finland’s Ambassador to India, Mikko Kivikoski on Monday described India as an important player in maintaining international security and resolving conflicts, while backing New Delhi’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

“India plays an important role in maintaining international security,” Kivikoski said, citing India’s position as the world’s largest democracy and a leading voice of the Global South.

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The Finnish envoy said Helsinki valued its dialogue with New Delhi on the war in Ukraine as well as other conflicts, including those in West Asia and Sudan.

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“All of these conflicts have global consequences and impacts, and we want these conflicts to end,” he said, while appreciating India’s efforts towards ending conflicts.

On Ukraine, Kivikoski said Finland believed that all stakeholders except Russia wanted the war to end and negotiations to begin, but Moscow had so far not demonstrated a willingness to do so.

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His comments came as Finland, which joined NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, continues to view the conflict primarily through the prism of its own national security.

Kivikoski said Finland’s decision to join NATO was a sovereign choice driven by its assessment of security and prosperity. He recalled that an opinion poll conducted three days before Russia launched its invasion showed 70 per cent of Finns opposed to NATO membership, while a similar poll three days after the invasion showed 70 per cent in favour.

“Every country makes sovereign decisions when it comes to security and prosperity,” he said, adding that Finland had since cut its dependence on Russia, including in the energy sector.

Backs India for permanent UNSC seat

Kivikoski strongly backed India’s claim for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, saying the existing composition reflected the balance of power of the post-World War II era and needed reform.

“We have openly said that we are supporting India’s permanent seat in the Security Council,” he said.

Finland, he added, also favoured additional permanent members from Asia, Africa and Latin America, arguing for a wider restructuring of the Council to reflect the contemporary distribution of global power.

The ambassador said Finland was keen to deepen defence and security cooperation with India, particularly after defence and security were added to the India-EU strategic partnership at the EU-India summit earlier this year.

“As a member state of the European Union, we will definitely be advancing also the cooperation in defence and security,” he said.

He pointed to growing opportunities in the sector, citing Finnish companies Nokia and ICEYE, which recently announced cooperation on sovereign dual-use satellite communication systems. The systems can be used for defence, border security, emergency services and disaster response.

India and Finland already have a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation, signed in 2020, he said.

‘Record high’ activity in ties

Kivikoski described 2026 as a year of “record high activity” in India-Finland relations, with visits by Finland’s Prime Minister and President to India, the Nordic-India Summit in Oslo, and visits by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to Finland.

The bilateral relationship, he said, had been elevated to a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability during the high-level engagements.

The envoy said the proposed India-EU free trade agreement would provide another major impetus to economic ties, creating a market of about two billion people — 1.5 billion in India and 500 million in Europe.

He said the agreement was expected to be signed by the end of this year and could come into force next year after ratification by the Indian and European parliaments. Negotiations on an EU-India investment protection agreement were also under way.

“We are already talking about a common economic space between the European Union and India,” Kivikoski said, stressing that trade and investment should be “two-way traffic”.

He expressed optimism about the target of doubling India-Finland trade by 2030, saying bilateral trade currently stood at around $3 billion.

“There is lots of room to improve,” he said, noting that an increasing number of Finnish companies were exploring the Indian market while Indian businesses were also showing greater interest in Finland.

Focus on 6G, quantum, cyber security

Digitalisation will remain another key pillar of the bilateral relationship, with cooperation spanning 5G and 6G, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, data centres and cyber security.

Kivikoski noted that Finnish Nokia and Swedish Ericsson were already involved in building India’s mobile networks and said further opportunities were emerging as both countries expanded their digital infrastructure.

He identified cyber security as another area with significant scope for cooperation amid what he described as increasingly turbulent times and growing “grey activities”.

On mobility, Kivikoski said more than 30,000 Indians were living permanently in Finland, including around 2,000-3,000 students. A large number were working in IT and engineering and were well integrated into Finnish society, he said.

Finland, he added, would welcome more skilled Indian workers.

The ambassador also said Finland was increasing defence spending as a NATO member amid the changing security environment, creating potential opportunities for cooperation with India in the defence sector.