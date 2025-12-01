Parliament a place for delivery, not for drama, PM Modi tells opposition ahead of Parliament session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress-led opposition as he made customary remarks at the start of the Parliament session, warning the BJP's rival parties against using the two Houses to vent their frustration over “serial election losses”.

In caustic remarks that set the tone for the 19-day session that has 15 sittings, the prime minister told the opposition to stop using Parliament for drama.

He even told the opposition parties without naming them that they need to change tack and he was ready to give them tips on how to change the game.

"There are a lot of spaces for drama. Parliament is a place for delivery, not drama. The opposition parties are unable to digest their defeats and are venting their anguish in Parliament. But the whole country is available to them to raise slogans. They have been raising slogans in states where they've just been defeated. They can raise slogans in states where they are about to be defeated. Negativity has a limited value in politics but ultimately you also need a positive approach for nation-building," the PM said at the start of the Winter Session where the opposition has vowed to demand a debate on the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process which, it alleges, is unfairly deleting voters sympathetic to non-BJP parties.

The EC has denied all allegations and the Supreme Court had upheld the SIR process.

The PM said the opposition must prioritise ‘neeti’ (policy) over ‘naara’ (slogan).

"They are facing such a situation in states that they can't face the people, so they come to Parliament and vent their anger," the PM said in a blistering attack on the opposition.

He said his greatest concern has been that first-time MPs and youth across parties are not being given an opportunity to raise their issues in Parliament.

"First-time and young MPs are very anxious and sad. They are not getting an opportunity to raise their issues, reflect problems of their areas, and raise issues of national importance. All parties should give opportunity to new MPs. Their experiences should enrich the house," said Modi.

He also referred to this being the first session Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will attend as the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

As a parting shot, Modi said some parties have given birth to a new convention of using Parliament to vent their anxieties.

"They have been playing their games for years but the nation is not accepting them. So they should change their approach and strategy. I am ready to give them tips. Don't sacrifice the interests of young MPs on the altar of your selfish political agenda. Parliament can't become a site for opposition meltdown," Modi said.