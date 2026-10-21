India identifies 345 GW pumped storage potential; western region leads

India has identified a pumped storage potential of 345.38 gigawatts (GW) across 320 projects, underscoring the scope for expanding large-scale energy storage to support the country’s growing renewable energy capacity. The Western Region accounts for the largest share at 129.72 GW, led by Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the identified potential comprises 62 on-stream schemes with a combined capacity of 56.67 GW and 258 off-stream schemes with a potential of 288.71 GW. The projects are at various stages of development, including those already operational.

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Pumped storage hydropower is a key technology for balancing electricity supply and demand as India increases its reliance on renewable sources. It stores surplus electricity and releases it when demand rises, helping maintain grid stability and address fluctuations in solar and wind power generation.

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The Western Region leads with 129.72 GW of identified potential, primarily due to its topography and the steep gradients of rivers originating in the Western Ghats. Maharashtra accounts for 67.36 GW, while Gujarat contributes 33.36 GW.

The Southern Region has an identified potential of 97.76 GW, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu among the major contributors. The Eastern Region accounts for 53.41 GW, including 41.53 GW in Odisha.

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The Northern Region has a potential of 50.32 GW, led by Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, while the North Eastern Region accounts for 14.18 GW.

The distribution of potential sites across the country points to opportunities for developing storage infrastructure to meet future electricity demand and support the integration of renewable energy into the grid.

A typical pumped storage project consists of two reservoirs at different elevations. When electricity is available in surplus, water is pumped from the lower reservoir to the upper one, storing energy as gravitational potential energy. When demand rises, the water is released through turbines to generate electricity.

Depending on their configuration and relationship with natural watercourses, pumped storage projects are classified as on-stream, off-stream open-loop and off-stream closed-loop schemes.

Site suitability depends on factors such as topography, geology, hydrology, reservoir characteristics, foundation conditions, seismicity and environmental considerations. The availability of construction materials, power generation potential and transmission connectivity are also assessed during project appraisal.

Pumped storage hydropower is the world’s most widely deployed form of large-scale energy storage. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), global installed pumped hydro capacity stood at 159.8 GW at the end of 2025.

China led the world with nearly 66 GW of installed capacity, followed by Japan at around 22 GW and the United States at approximately 19 GW. India ranked fourth, with 7.18 GW of installed pumped storage capacity at the end of 2025.