DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India imposes restrictions on jute imports from Bangladesh 

India imposes restrictions on jute imports from Bangladesh 

The DGFT notification specifies that the restricted items include bleached and unbleached woven jute fabrics, twine, cordage, ropes, and sacks and bags made of jute
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:23 PM Aug 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

India has imposed restrictions on the import of certain jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land routes, effective immediately, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday.

Advertisement

The move, which allows imports only through the Nhava Sheva Seaport in Maharashtra, marks a significant escalation in trade measures amid strained bilateral relations between the two nations.

The DGFT notification specifies that the restricted items include bleached and unbleached woven jute fabrics, twine, cordage, ropes, and sacks and bags made of jute.

Advertisement

This follows earlier restrictions imposed on June 27, which banned imports of several jute products, including raw jute fiber, yarn, and various woven fabrics, through land ports.

Imports of these goods are now permitted exclusively through the Nhava Sheva Seaport, a move aimed at streamlining quality checks and curbing alleged unfair trade practices.

Advertisement

The decision comes against the backdrop of growing tensions between India and Bangladesh, exacerbated by controversial statements made by Bangladesh’s interim government leader, Muhammad Yunus, during a visit to China.

In 2024-25, India imported goods worth nearly $2 billion from Bangladesh.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts