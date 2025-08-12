India imposes restrictions on jute imports from Bangladesh 

India has imposed restrictions on the import of certain jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land routes, effective immediately, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday.

Advertisement

The move, which allows imports only through the Nhava Sheva Seaport in Maharashtra, marks a significant escalation in trade measures amid strained bilateral relations between the two nations.

The DGFT notification specifies that the restricted items include bleached and unbleached woven jute fabrics, twine, cordage, ropes, and sacks and bags made of jute.

Advertisement

This follows earlier restrictions imposed on June 27, which banned imports of several jute products, including raw jute fiber, yarn, and various woven fabrics, through land ports.

Imports of these goods are now permitted exclusively through the Nhava Sheva Seaport, a move aimed at streamlining quality checks and curbing alleged unfair trade practices.

Advertisement

The decision comes against the backdrop of growing tensions between India and Bangladesh, exacerbated by controversial statements made by Bangladesh’s interim government leader, Muhammad Yunus, during a visit to China.

In 2024-25, India imported goods worth nearly $2 billion from Bangladesh.