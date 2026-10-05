India in talks with Russia, Ukraine to keep Black Sea shipping safe: Jaishankar

India is continuing to engage both Russia and Ukraine in an effort to secure a cessation of attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday underlining New Delhi’s efforts to address the wider impact of the war on grain, energy and fertiliser supplies.

The Indian effort has acquired added significance after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described New Delhi’s ceasefire proposal as the “broadest” among four initiatives before Kyiv, saying India had proposed combining an energy ceasefire with a truce in the Black Sea.

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Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Jaishankar said India had remained in contact with both sides after attacks on civilian shipping in July killed and injured Indian sailors.

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“We are talking to both sides, the Russians and the Ukrainians, to see if we can get some understanding on civilian shipping, on grain and energy,” he said.

Jaishankar said the discussions had gradually expanded from the safety of civilian shipping to grain and energy issues. “We started with the civilian shipping, and then the civilian shipping led to the grain, and the grain led to energy,” he said, adding that broader conversations were continuing.

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India’s proposal, as described by Sybiha, seeks to bring together the energy and Black Sea dimensions of a ceasefire.

Türkiye and Egypt have proposed a Black Sea truce, while the US has proposed an energy ceasefire. Sybiha said Kyiv was prepared to consider an energy and Black Sea ceasefire if the two were treated as part of the same arrangement.

Jaishankar said India had consistently believed that the conflict could not be resolved on the battlefield and that dialogue and diplomacy were necessary to end the war. He also explained why New Delhi had sought to maintain communication with both Moscow and Kyiv.

“And we always felt, you know, what is the point of having a gathering dealing with the Ukraine conflict where Russia is not there?” he said.

The minister said India had continued talking to both sides even when direct communication between Moscow and Kyiv had diminished.

India’s diplomatic engagement has involved repeated contacts at the highest levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Jaishankar travelled to Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Sybiha. Modi subsequently met Putin in New Delhi during the BRICS Summit.

Jaishankar said India had strongly protested to both Russia and Ukraine following the attacks on civilian shipping and had raised the issue with the foreign ministers of both countries.

He said the Black Sea issue was important not only because of the immediate threat to civilian vessels but also because disruption to grain, energy and fertiliser supplies had a disproportionate impact on developing countries.

“The Black Sea grain, the energy, the fertiliser — all of these disruptions actually have a disproportionate impact on the Global South,” he said.

India’s approach, he indicated, was to pursue practical understandings even if a comprehensive settlement of the war remained difficult.

“If you can get even a limited agreement on some of these issues, I think it would be a very positive thing,” Jaishankar said.

The minister acknowledged that there was no guarantee of a breakthrough but said India considered the effort worthwhile because of the consequences of the conflict beyond Russia and Ukraine.

India’s efforts have received public acknowledgement from both sides. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has welcomed New Delhi’s willingness to contribute to efforts to settle the conflict, while Putin has said Modi repeatedly raises the issue of ending the war and has “very good ideas” aimed at finding a mutually acceptable solution.

The Ukrainian acknowledgement of India’s proposal as the broadest of the four ceasefire initiatives has provided a clearer indication of the nature of New Delhi’s diplomatic push.

While India has not projected itself as a formal mediator, it has sought to leverage its working relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to keep diplomatic channels open and pursue limited agreements that could ease the humanitarian and economic fallout of the war.