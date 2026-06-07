India, Indonesia review strategic ties ahead of Modi’s Jakarta visit

India and Indonesia on Sunday reviewed the full spectrum of their strategic partnership and stepped up preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jakarta, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono held the eighth India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.

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The meeting, convened after a gap of four years, focused on advancing cooperation across political, defence, maritime, economic and people-to-people sectors, with both sides emphasising the need to translate high-level political engagement into tangible outcomes.

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Welcoming his Indonesian counterpart, Jaishankar said bilateral ties had witnessed significant progress since the last Joint Commission Meeting and received fresh momentum following Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s state visit to India as the Chief Guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations earlier this year.

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“We celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of our bilateral ties in 2025. We had the honour of welcoming President Prabowo for his state visit and as the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day,” Jaishankar said.

Recalling discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo during the visit, the External Affairs Minister said the exchanges had injected renewed energy into the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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Jaishankar said the two sides would hold extensive discussions covering political relations, defence and security cooperation, maritime affairs, trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, food security, tourism, education and cultural exchanges.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister underscored the significance Jakarta attaches to ties with New Delhi, noting that the meeting came ahead of PM Modi’s expected visit to Indonesia.

“That demonstrates the great importance we attach to our relations, especially in the context of Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Jakarta,” Sugiono said, referring to the decision to hold the talks on a Sunday.

Expressing confidence that the discussions would help lay the groundwork for the PM’s visit, Sugiono said the meeting offered an opportunity to review progress made since the last Joint Commission Meeting in 2022, address pending issues of mutual interest and follow up on decisions taken during President Prabowo’s visit to India.

He also revealed that he had conveyed messages from Jaishankar and Modi to President Prabowo following his previous visit to New Delhi and hoped those issues would be taken forward during the current discussions.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of growing strategic convergence between India and Indonesia in the Indo-Pacific, with both countries seeking deeper cooperation in maritime security, connectivity, trade and regional stability.

Officials said the Joint Commission Meeting is expected to provide direction for further strengthening bilateral engagement and ensuring substantive outcomes during Modi’s forthcoming visit to Jakarta.