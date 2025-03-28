India inks Rs 62,700 crore deal with HAL for 156 armed helicopters

In a significant boost to India’s war-fighting abilities, the Ministry of Defence signed a massive Rs 62,700 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH). The Indian Army will receive 90 helicopters, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) will get 66.

The supply of these helicopters will commence from 2028 and will be spread over the next five years. Notably, an LCH has a large number of components designed and manufactured in India, with an overall indigenous content of over 65 per cent.

In October 2022, the first lot of 15 LCH was inducted into the IAF at Jodhpur.

The idea of developing a helicopter that can fire armaments at high altitudes originated during the Kargil War in 1999. The IAF required a helicopter that could operate effectively between 15,000 and 18,000 ft. The LCH, powered by the ‘Shakti’ engine, jointly produced by French company Safran and HAL, can fly up to 21,500 ft and launch missiles.

LCH is the first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter designed and manufactured in India. Weighing 5.8 tonnes, the helicopter features a turret gun, rocket firing system, air-to-air missiles, and stealth capabilities. It can be used for offensive roles against enemy tank formations, infantry, and UAVs.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the proposal, stating that the decision will create over 8,500 jobs and mark a significant milestone in India’s ‘Make in India’ journey.

The Cabinet Committee on Security’s approval for the purchase of 156 LCHs is a major boost to India’s combat capabilities and self-reliance in defence.