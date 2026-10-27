India invites Pakistan minister to SCO cultural forum, Islamabad yet to decide

India has invited Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, to the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, with Islamabad yet to decide whether to participate.

According to diplomatic sources, culture ministers from all 10 SCO member states, including China, Russia, Iran, Belarus and the Central Asian countries, have been invited, along with representatives from observer countries.

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The invitation comes amid the frosty India-Pakistan relations following the military confrontation in May 2025, triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

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According to Pakistani media reports, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is examining the invitation, with a final decision expected after internal consultations. The level of representation, if Islamabad decides to attend, also remains unclear.

The forum stems from a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO summit in Tianjin in September 2025 to establish a Civilisational Dialogue Forum under the organisation. The initiative seeks to strengthen people-to-people ties and provide a platform for member states to showcase their civilisations, art, literature and cultural traditions.

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India’s invitation to Pakistan comes even as the two countries continue to restrict bilateral engagement following Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025, against what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan retaliated, triggering days of missile, drone and artillery exchanges before a ceasefire was announced on May 10.

The confrontation was followed by a series of reciprocal measures that further strained ties. India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, closed the Attari border crossing, imposed restrictions on Pakistani nationals entering the country and ordered a reduction in the strength of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi.

Pakistan responded with reciprocal diplomatic measures, suspended bilateral trade and closed its airspace to Indian aircraft.

Against this backdrop, the SCO provides one of the few remaining platforms for official contact between the two countries, although participation in multilateral meetings has not translated into a broader improvement in bilateral relations.

India and Pakistan have continued to engage through SCO meetings despite their strained ties.

Pakistan’s then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited Goa in May 2023 for the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to India in nearly 12 years.

In October 2024, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Islamabad to represent India at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

More recently, India’s SCO National Coordinator Alok Dimri visited Islamabad for a meeting of national coordinators under Pakistan’s 2026-27 SCO chairmanship. The discussions covered the organisation’s programme of activities and preparations for forthcoming meetings.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the SCO Heads of State summit in Islamabad in August 2027, making coordination among member states important for the organisation’s work.