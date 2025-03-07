India is very high tariff nation: Donald Trump

India is a very high tariff nation, US President Donald Trump has said as he reiterated that reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods will kick in on April 2.

“And the big one will be on April 2, when reciprocal tariffs, so if India or China, or any of the countries that really…India is a very high tariff nation," he said.

"I'll tell you what's a high tariff nation - it's Canada. Canada charges us 250% for our milk products and other products,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday as he signed some executive orders.

Advertisement

Trump also said right now, the tariffs are “temporary" and "small ones” but “the predominant tariffs” that will be reciprocal in nature will start from April 2 and they will be a “big game changer for our country”.

“Because we've been ripped off by every country in the world, and now whatever they charge us, they charge us 150-200% (and) we charge them nothing. So whatever they charge us, we're going to charge them, and there'll be no getting out of it. So we look forward to April 2. I've been looking forward to that date for a long time. And that'll be something very big,” Trump said.

Advertisement

This is the second time in as many days that Trump has remarked about India's tariffs.