India issues fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia amid drone attacks

India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and stay vigilant in view of an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has been facing a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

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“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in the case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities through official channels,” The Indian Embassy said in its latest advisory.

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An Indian national was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, which also left several people injured, including 10 Indian nationals.

Please note the following important update/advisory from our Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ⬇️ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 13, 2026