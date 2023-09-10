India, Japan concur on advanced technology

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

India and Japan today concurred to work together in the field of advanced technology, including space. The two sides also agreed to work on maintaining and strengthening a free and ‘open international order’ based on rule of law. The ‘open international order’ is a diplomatic way of saying the two intend to counter Chinese claims on territory in South China Sea.

This emerged from the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. In July, India and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation for development of a semiconductor ecosystem that will promote manufacturing, research, design, talent development and supply chain resilience.

The two look to have industry-to-industry cooperation, the details of which are being worked out. Japan’s Rapidus Corp, a semiconductor manufacturer, will play a major role. Japan is a leader in the semiconductor industry, silicon wafer and ingot manufacturing. In raw material, such as chemicals and gases, Japan has the lead. A statement issued today after Modi-Kishida meeting said the two sides called for cooperation in improving the investment environment in India towards realising the 5 trillion yen target of public and private investment and financing from Japan over the next five years. The target was set in March last year.

Both leaders lauded the provision of a 400 billion yen loan for the construction of high-speed rail (bullet train). Prime Minister Kishida said coordination was underway to launch the ‘Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship’ (JDS), which would enable talented administrative officials to study in Japan. This, he said, would play a key role in improving the bilateral ties.

