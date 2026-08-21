India, Japan deepen defence ties with maritime cooperation deal

India and Japan on Thursday inked a memorandum of arrangement on maritime cooperation, facilitating greater synergy between the navies of the two countries, and said they were exploring joint development in naval warship building.

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The move was announced in a statement following a bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, here.

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The maritime security cooperation between the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force and the Indian Navy includes maritime information-sharing. The scope of the cooperation covers coordination between the two sides for the protection of sea lines of communication, as well as logistical support, including the use of ports, maintenance and repair facilities.