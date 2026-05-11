India, Japan deepen economic security partnership; focus on resilient supply chains

India and Japan on Monday agreed to intensify collaboration in strategic industrial sectors and build resilient supply chains, as the two countries held the second round of the India-Japan Economic Security Dialogue in New Delhi against the backdrop of growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

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The dialogue was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Japanese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi and Vice Minister for International Affairs in Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Takehiko Matsuo.

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Senior representatives from key Indian ministries and departments -- including electronics, telecom, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, heavy industries and atomic energy -- participated in the discussions, alongside officials from Japan’s foreign affairs, economy and communications ministries.

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The Economic Security Dialogue is the institutional mechanism created to oversee projects under the Economic Security Initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo in August 2025.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks focused on advancing industrial and technological cooperation in five critical sectors—critical minerals, semi-conductors, information and communication technology including artificial intelligence and telecom, clean energy and pharmaceuticals.

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Both sides also exchanged views on their respective economic security policies and emphasised the importance of stronger public-private partnerships to safeguard economic interests and strengthen trusted supply chains in the prevailing geopolitical environment.

The two countries appreciated the recommendations emerging from the India-Japan Private Sector Dialogue held on March 26 this year between the Confederation of Indian Industry and Japan’s Keidanren business federation for removing barriers to deeper economic collaboration.

The Economic Security Dialogue was followed by the bilateral Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue between Misri and Funakoshi, during which the two sides reviewed cooperation in defence, security, trade, investment, technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges, besides discussing regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The discussions reflected the expanding strategic convergence between New Delhi and Tokyo as both countries seek to diversify critical supply chains and deepen cooperation in emerging technologies under their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.