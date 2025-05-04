India, Japan Defence Ministers to hold talks on strategic cooperation on Monday

In the backdrop of ongoing discussions between India and Japan on a reciprocal logistics agreement for their Navies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Gen Nakatani, in New Delhi on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence stated on Sunday that both sides will exchange views on the current regional and international security situation and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

India and Japan are strategic partners in the Quad, along with the United States and Australia. This will be the second meeting between the two Defence Ministers in six months, following their first interaction in November 2024 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Laos.

After the November 2024 meeting, the Ministry of Defence stated that both sides were working to enhance inter-operability between the Indian and Japanese forces. A key focus of the discussion was a proposed Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services Agreement.

If finalised, the agreement would allow Indian warships and aircraft to receive supplies, spares, and emergency assistance at Japanese military bases. In return, Japanese forces would have access to similar support at Indian bases.

The two nations are also exploring enhanced cooperation in the air domain, including joint efforts in co-production and co-development in the defence manufacturing sector.

In November 2024, India and Japan signed an agreement for co-development of a specialised stealth radio communication equipment used by naval warships.

India and Japan share a longstanding friendship that gained significant momentum after the elevation of this collaboration to special strategic and global partnership in 2014. Defence and security remain key pillars of this bilateral cooperation.

Defence exchanges between India and Japan have grown stronger in recent years, driven by a deepening strategic convergence. This cooperation is increasingly significant, reflecting a shared outlook on peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.