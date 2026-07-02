India-Japan Summit: PM Modi calls Takaichi his ‘younger sister’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi as his “younger sister” and hailed her as a “visionary and popular leader” while delivering his statement during a joint press meet here.

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Modi made the remarks in Hindi, and Takaichi, who heard its simultaneous translation in Japanese via a tech device, responded to this gesture with a warm smile.

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India and Japan share Special Strategic and Global Partnership and the friendship between the two countries has a long history, rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties.

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Following summit talks between Modi and Takaichi at the Hyderabad House on Thursday, the two leaders addressed mediapersons and unveiled a raft of landmark initiatives to deepen bilateral cooperation in a range of areas.

“Your Excellency, and ‘meri chhoti behen’ (my younger sister) Prime Minister Takaichi, delegates of the two countries, members of the media, Namaskar! Konnichiwa,” Modi said as he began his address.

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Konnichiwa is a Japanese word used when greeting someone.

“I am delighted to welcome Prime Minister Takaichi on her first visit to India for the India-Japan Annual Summit. She is also Japan’s first female Prime Minister, and a visionary and popular leader. Furthermore, she hails from Japan’s Nara Prefecture, a very important centre of shared Buddhist heritage of India and Japan,” Modi said.

The Indian prime minister ended his speech using both Hindi (‘bahut bahut dhanyawad’) and Japanese (‘arigatou gozaimasu’) words for expressing thanks.

Takaichi is visiting India at Modi’s invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

In her address in Japanese, which was simultaneously translated in English, Takaichi acknowledged Modi’s remarks describing her as his “younger sister”.

“The small meeting before and the big meeting...we confirmed that we are on the same page to develop this relationship as brother and sister,” she said.

The Japanese prime minister further said she and Modi in their talks, agreed to “deepen strategic cooperation” between the two countries to achieve the common goals they have set.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India for your warm hospitality on the occasion of my visit to your country,” she said in her address at the joint press meet.

Ahead of the talks between Modi and Takaichi, the Ministry of External Affairs said the India-Japan partnership is “built on trust” and anchored in shared values and strategic convergence.

Modi in his address to media also said, “We are delighted that next year we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations. On this important occasion, we will deepen connection through cooperation in culture, tourism and the creative economy.”

The Japanese prime minister was on Thursday morning accorded a warm ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Prime Minister Modi was present on the occasion.

This is Takaichi’s first official visit to India.

“Taking forward a partnership anchored in trust, shared values and strategic convergence. PM @narendramodi warmly received Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan at the Hyderabad House today,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The Japanese prime minister had posted on X photos of her arrival, soon after landing in Delhi.

Sharing her post, Modi wrote on Wednesday, “A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.”

“We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India, and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. @takaichi_sanae.”

Jaiswal on Wednesday said the visit marks an “important step” in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

India-Japan relations were elevated to Global Partnership in 2000, Strategic and Global Partnership in 2006, and Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014, according to a note on the India-Japan bilateral relations, published on the MEA website in August 2025.

Regular annual summits have been held between India and Japan since 2006.

PM Modi visited Japan for the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August last year.