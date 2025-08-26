DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India, Japan to discuss Quad, defence ties as PM Modi meets Ishiba in Tokyo

India, Japan to discuss Quad, defence ties as PM Modi meets Ishiba in Tokyo

Quad is an important platform for promoting peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the Indo-Pacific, Misri said
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:34 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses a press conference regarding PM Modi's upcoming visit to Japan and China in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) would be a key subject of discussion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo later this week.

Advertisement

“Quad is an important platform for promoting peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the Indo-Pacific. In recent years, its agenda has expanded to include practical cooperation on health security, critical and emerging technologies, supply chain resilience, infrastructure development, and, importantly, critical minerals,” Misri said.

Notably, Quad has 20 critical minerals in common. While India lists 30 minerals, such as copper, phosphates, cadmium, and potash, reflecting its strategic needs in agriculture and energy, the US list of 50 minerals emphasises aluminium, barite, and graphite for the defence and tech industries. Australia, a major producer, focuses on 31 minerals, including lithium, rare earth elements (REEs), and zirconium. Japan’s list of 35 minerals highlights supply risks with its emphasis on gallium, dysprosium, and yttrium.

Advertisement

The Foreign Secretary underlined that both India and Japan attach high value to the Quad partnership and “look forward to working with all Quad partners to take cooperation forward”.

On bilateral meetings, Misri said a number of interactions were being finalised for the Prime Minister’s Japan visit as well as during SCO Summit in China. “As always, we will keep you updated,” he said.

Advertisement

Responding to queries on defence and security cooperation, the Foreign Secretary said it had emerged as an “important pillar” of the India-Japan partnership. The two sides are already co-developing Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) project — a common radar mast for the Indian Navy — under a memorandum of implementation signed in November 2024. Naval ship maintenance cooperation in India is also being explored.

He added that the two countries' defence research agencies — DRDO in India and ATLA in Japan — remain engaged on a range of technology collaboration projects. Misri also pointed to the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission, being pursued jointly by ISRO and the Japanese space agency alongside India’s Chandrayaan-5 programme, noting that the project provides a platform for Indian space startups to showcase their capabilities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts