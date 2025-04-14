DT
India joins elite group with laser anti-drone system test

India joins elite group with laser anti-drone system test

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:02 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
India on Sunday carried out a successful trial of a laser-directed energy weapon system, joining a select group of nations having the new-age armament used to bring down hostile drones and unmanned aircraft.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said the weapon system was tested at Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool.

India is among very few countries which are developing directed energy weapon systems to deal with future security challenges. The US, China and Russia are known to have developed directed energy weapon systems.

“CHESS DRDO conducted a successful field demonstration of the Land version of Vehicle mounted Laser Directed Weapon(DEW) MK-II(A) at Kurnool today,” the DRDO said in a social media post.

“It defeated the fixed wing UAV and Swarm Drones successfully. With this successful trial India has joined the exclusive club of powers who possess the high power Laser DEW System,” it said.

The Indian Air Force is already working towards integrating these weapon systems into airborne platforms.

