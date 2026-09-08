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Home / India / India joins US-led initiative to develop secured 6G networks

India joins US-led initiative to develop secured 6G networks

The initiative includes countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 07:58 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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India has joined the US-led global partnership to accelerate the development of secure 6G wireless networks, the US Department of Commerce said.

The initiative includes countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan. It intends to help coordinate governments’ 6G strategies years before the technology is expected to begin replacing 5G networks in the 2030s.

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“Today, we are pleased to announce that India has joined the US and 24 other countries in the effort to ensure that next-generation networks reflect our shared security interests, strengthen our competitiveness, and drive innovation in 6G,” the Department of Commerce said in a post on X on Monday.

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US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Minister of State of Commerce Jitin Prasada held discussions on the future of 6G on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina last week.

“India’s joint effort with the United States and 24 other countries to promote innovation and competition in 6G technology will give a new direction to the global digital landscape,” Prasada said in a post on X.

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In July, the US government launched the “Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security,” backed by 24 other nations across Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific.Â       The initiative, led by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), seeks to advance the objectives of President Donald Trump’s ‘Winning the 6G Race’ December 2025 Presidential Memorandum.

The Memorandum identified 6G networks as foundational to the US’s national security, foreign policy, and economic prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released India’s 6G Vision document on March 22, 2023, which envisages the country becoming a frontline contributor in the design, development, and deployment of 6G by 2030.

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