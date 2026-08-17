India launches first-ever guide to grasslands, open natural ecosystems at UNCCD COP17

India on Monday launched its first-ever Guide to Grasslands and Other Open Natural Ecosystems (ONEs) of India at the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia).

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The document highlights the rich diversity, ecological significance and socio-economic importance of India’s grasslands, savannas, deserts and other open natural ecosystems. It marks an important step towards strengthening their conservation, restoration and sustainable management.

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In a video message, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav described the Guide as an important step towards recognising India’s open natural ecosystems and stressed the need for their science-based conservation alongside forests. He hoped it would inspire greater understanding and conservation of these ecosystems.

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The Guide brings together information on major open natural ecosystems across India, covering their geographical settings, ecological characteristics, biodiversity, and the communities and tribes associated with them. It also contains thematic sections on pastoralism, fire ecology and carbon sequestration. India’s ONEs range from Himalayan and Terai grasslands to the Thar and Banni landscapes, Deccan savannas, rocky plateaus, ravines, scrublands, coastal ecosystems and desert landscapes. These ecosystems support diverse biodiversity, contribute to soil and water processes, store substantial carbon in their soils, and sustain pastoral, livestock-based and agricultural livelihoods.

The Guide is expected to serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, conservation practitioners, development agencies and communities working towards the conservation, restoration and sustainable management of India’s grasslands and other ONEs. Its launch at COP17 also provides an important platform for India to showcase its diverse open ecosystems and strengthen their representation in the global discourse on land restoration, rangelands and land degradation neutrality.