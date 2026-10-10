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Home / India / India-led group of 25 nations slams attacks on seafarers

India-led group of 25 nations slams attacks on seafarers

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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India and Liberia have brought together 25 countries under a new international coalition to push for the safety of seafarers amid repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf and Black Sea regions, with New Delhi seeking to place the security of merchant navy personnel at the centre of the global agenda.The initiative, called the ‘Group of Friends for Safety of Seafarers’, held its inaugural meeting in New York on Thursday, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Liberian counterpart.

Asked whether the group would go beyond condemning attacks to consider counter-measures, including possible military action, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the initiative was aimed at strengthening international cooperation to ensure the safety of seafarers and commercial shipping.

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“We have strongly condemned the recent series of attacks on ships in both the Gulf region and the Black Sea region,” Jaiswal said, adding that the participating countries shared a common interest in ensuring that such attacks ceased.

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He said the platform would bring together countries and stakeholders associated with commercial shipping, including major service providers and nations with large seafaring communities, to raise the issue of seafarers’ safety in international discussions.

The initiative comes amid mounting security concerns for Indian merchant navy personnel operating in conflict-hit waters, where attacks on commercial vessels have claimed the lives of 11 Indians, according to the figures cited at the briefing.

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India’s focus, Jaiswal said, was to bring the safety of its citizens to the forefront of the global discourse and strengthen collective efforts to ensure that commercial shipping remained free from attacks.

The group aims to deepen international cooperation to protect seafarers and safeguard commercial shipping, though Jaiswal did not announce any specific counter-measures or military response during the briefing.

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