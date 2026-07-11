India lifts special travel conditions for Yemen, withdraws 2017 notification

Noting that the security situation has changed since then, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has withdrawn the 2017 notification that imposed special conditions on Indian citizens travelling to Yemen.

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In a new order issued on Friday under the Passports Act, 1967, the Centre rescinded its earlier notification dated October 3, 2017, which had prescribed special conditions for travel to Yemen due to the country’s deteriorating security situation.

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MEA said the restrictions were imposed in 2017 in view of the “precarious security situation” prevailing in Yemen at that time.

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However, the ministry noted, “the situation in Yemen has since evolved, prompting the government to withdraw the earlier order”.

The latest notification, issued under Section 19(d) of the Passports Act, revokes the 2017 notification with immediate effect.

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The 2017 order was issued after the civil war and armed conflict in Yemen severely deteriorated the security environment, leading India to regulate travel by its citizens to the country.

While the latest notification removes the earlier legal restrictions, MEA has not announced any separate change in its travel advisory for Yemen. Indian nationals planning to travel to the country are advised to continue following the government’s travel advisories and security updates issued from time to time.

The notification was issued by MEA and signed by Joint Secretary BS Mubarak.