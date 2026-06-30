India likely to receive below-normal rainfall in July, says IMD

The monthly average rainfall over the country in July will be below normal rainfall, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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The met department stated that weather conditions are favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Daman & Diu, Jammu & Kashmir and most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.

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The long period average of rainfall over the country as a whole during July, based on data from 1971-2020, is about 280.4 mm.

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“We are expecting good rainfall activity over East central India which includes the eastern part of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Some parts of north eastern states like Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Manipur and Mizoram and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh,” DG M Mohapatra said.

In July 2026, maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal across most parts of India except a few isolated areas in West-Central India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

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The minimum temperatures are also expected to be above normal over most regions of the country except some isolated pockets of Central and North-East India where normal minimum temperatures are likely.

Weak El Nino–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. A weak El Nino–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phase typically corresponds to a subdued or slightly below-normal monsoon.

The Southwest Monsoon on Tuesday has further advanced into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand, and some parts of Himachal Pradesh & Ladakh.

Against a normal of 165.3 mm of rainfall in June, India received 99.5 mm of rains thereby recording a deficit of 39.8%.

The core monsoon zone encompassing states such Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, and the Indo-Gangetic plain received below normal rainfall on most of the days in June.

A deficient June does not necessarily lead to a deficient monsoon season. Since 1951, 26 years have experienced below-normal June rainfall.

Of these, 8 years (31%) subsequently recorded below-normal (deficient) seasonal monsoon rainfall, 15 years (58%) recovered to normal seasonal rainfall, and 3 years (12%) ended with above-normal seasonal rainfall.

Thus, about 69% (18 of 26 years) with a poor June did not result in a deficient all-India summer monsoon, highlighting that June rainfall alone is not an only factor for the seasonal monsoon outcome.