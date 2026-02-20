India looks to deepen ties with new Bangladesh government: MEA

India on Friday said it looks forward to strengthening multifaceted ties with Bangladesh following the formation of a new government in Dhaka, emphasising support for a democratic and inclusive political process in the neighbouring country.

Advertisement

Responding to questions after the recent election in Bangladesh, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman soon after his electoral victory.

Advertisement

He added that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony on February 17 and delivered a letter from the Prime Minister to the new Bangladeshi leader. Birla also held a bilateral meeting with the Bangladesh Prime Minister during the visit.

Advertisement

“The letter underlined India’s commitment to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said.

He noted that New Delhi intends to build upon the historically close ties between the two countries and engage closely with the new administration. “We look forward to further strengthening our multifaceted bilateral relationship with Bangladesh and engaging with the new government to take cooperation forward,” he said.

Advertisement

The spokesperson added that India had conveyed its readiness to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations with Dhaka as part of continuing diplomatic engagement.