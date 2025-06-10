India looks to freeze AC temps at 20-28°C, decision soon

Energy efficiency in mind, India is considering issuance of air-conditioning standardisation guidelines by promoting the use of ACs at a sustainable default temperature range than what exists today.

Advertisement

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said a proposal was under discussion to fix AC temperatures at not lower than 20 degrees and not higher than 28.

"Japan sets these temperatures much higher but we do not want people to panic. I do not think anyone sleeps with AC temperatures lower than 20 degrees but we are consulting with stakeholders, including AC manufacturers," the minister said, adding that India was considering AC guidelines across residential and commercial segments in its urge to progress towards the goal of net zero emissions by 2070.

Advertisement

Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal explained that one-fifth of the peak demand in India is the cooling demand which in our case works out as 50 GW.

"Our calculations show if we set AC thermostats at two degrees above what we are used to then we can save 12 per cent of the demand, which means 6,000 GW. Every 1 per cent brings a 3,000 GW relief in demand," he says.

Advertisement

The decision is in advanced stages of deliberations, the secretary said, adding that some small manufacturers had flagged challenges of high humidity in which you cannot set the thermostat at 22 and need to set it to 20 degrees.

"We are toying with the idea of whether we can have settings based on regional requirements, kind of regional norms. One thing is clear so far. The overall range is set between 20 and 28 degrees as against 16 to 30 degrees today," Agarwal added.

Japan has promoted the use of air-conditioners at a default temperature of 28°C to reduce energy consumption. Italy limits air conditioning to 25°C. The country has set a limit on air conditioning in schools, post offices and other public buildings. The temperature cannot be lower than 25°C from May 1, 2022.