India makes progress in expanding access to higher education: State of Working India 2026

India has made substantial progress in expanding access to higher education for the age group in 15- to 29-year-olds population, ensuring a movement out of agriculture into industry and services, and reduced gender and caste-based disparities, according to the ‘State of Working India 2026’ report released by Azim Premji University.

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One of the findings says that India’s working-age population share will begin to decline after 2030. Youth education levels have increased significantly over four decades, especially among women. The share of young men in education fell from 38% in 2017 to 34% in late 2024, with a large share citing the need to support household incomes as reason for their withdrawal.

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“More young people today are educated, informed, and ambitious than ever before. These are real achievements of which we can be proud,” noted Indu Prasad, President, Azim Premji Universities.

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The report draws on official databases going four decades back to see how youth participation in education and employment has changed, how well we have been able to use this demographic dividend, as well as the challenges and opportunities that arise in integrating them into the workforce.

The report also revealed that faculty growth has not matched rising student numbers. “Against AICTE norms of 15-20 students per teacher, private colleges average 28 and public colleges 47. Hiring and filling up vacancies remain crucial to ensure that learning outcomes are not compromised due to resource constraints,” the report said.

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Rosa Abraham, lead author of the report and Associate Professor of Economics at Azim Premji University said, “The report traces the journey of a young worker - from education to job search and employment, and how this transition has evolved over the last forty years. We hope the report will lay out some of the foundational work that will contribute to a better understanding of the challenges in this transition and enable coordinated policymaking.”

While the number of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) has grown by nearly 300% since the 2010s, largely due to private providers, the institutional quality, especially among private ITIs, has fallen.

The report also pointed out that higher education has become increasingly democratised but financial barriers remain. Between 2007 and 2017, the share of students in tertiary education who belong to the poorest households increased from 8% to 15%.

“Students from richer households are far more likely to pursue engineering and medicine, as the cost of these degrees often exceeds the annual per capita expenditure of poorer households,” it said.

Graduate unemployment among the 15- to 29-year-olds remains high-nearly 40% among the 15- to 25-year-olds, and 20% among the 25- to 29-year-olds; and, only a small share secure stable salaried jobs within a year of graduation, the report said and highlighted that while graduates earn roughly twice as much as non-graduates at entry, and the earnings gap widens over their careers.

“Entry-level salaries for young male graduates have slowed in growth since 2011, while gender gaps in graduate earnings have narrowed. Young workers are leaving agriculture faster than older cohorts and moving into manufacturing and services. Young women are increasingly employed in IT, automobile manufacturing, and business services,” the report said.