India, Maldives agree to set up 'core group' to sort out differences

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 2

India and the Maldives have decided to set up a “core group” to chart the way forward in bilateral ties after the election of Mohamed Muizzu as Maldives President after defeating pro-India incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The decision to set up the core group was taken at the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muizzu on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

“President Muizzu and I had a productive meeting today. We discussed ways to enhance the India-Maldives friendship across diverse sectors. We look forward to working together to deepen cooperation for the benefit of our people,” the PM tweeted after the meeting. The Prime Minister had not attended the swearing-in ceremony of Muizzu, who had campaigned on “India Out” platform and had declared after winning that the Indian military forces should immediately leave the island nation. Later, he said more than 100 bilateral agreements with India would be reviewed.

Breaking with customary practice, Muizzu had skipped India as his first overseas destination after becoming President and had opted for Turkiye. In a signal that the Maldives need not rely only on Indian largesse, Muizzu had visited the UAE and returned with the promise of a loan to complete an infrastructure project that New Delhi had financed so far. PM Modi and Muizzu discussed ways to further bolster India-Maldives relations in sectors about economic relations, development cooperation, and people-to-people ties, said an official readout.