India-Middle East corridor to be delayed: Report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

The escalating Israel-Hamas conflict could lead to delays and complications in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor project, says think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

“The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may disrupt the project’s timelines and outcomes, marking a pivotal juncture in the development of this ambitious economic corridor. While the war’s direct impact remains regional, the geopolitical consequences reverberate far beyond, with potential consequences for the proposed corridor,” said its co-founder Ajay Srivastava.

The corridor has been proposed to boost economic development by fostering connectivity and economic integration between Asia, West Asia and Europe.

It would begin from India and end at Europe after passing through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel and Greece.

