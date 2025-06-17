India moves out students from Tehran after Trump and Israel say ‘vacate Tehran’

Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the capital of Iran. Separately, Indian residents, who are self-sufficient and have their own transport, have been advised to move out of the city. Some Indian nationals have exited Iran through its land boundary with Armenia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

This comes just hours after US President Donald Trump and the Israel Defence Force (IDF) issued separate advisories seeking that Tehran – the capital of Iran — needed to be vacated.

The MEA said, “Indian students in Tehran had been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy.” Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation. “Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia,” the MEA said.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.

Meanwhile a control room has been established in New Delhi and also a 24x7 emergency helpline has been set up in three cities in Iran – Tehran, Bandar Abbas and Zahedan.

The New Delhi control room has the following numbers 1800118797 (Toll free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905 and +91-9968291988 (WhatsApp). An email can be sent to situationroom@mea.gov.in

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran, has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline with contact details below. For calling +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109. WhatsApp communication numbers are +98 901044557, +98 9015993320 and +91 8086871709.

At ⁠Bandar Abbas, the number is +98 9177699036. At Zahedan, the number is +98 9396356649. An email can be sent to cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

In the past few hours, President Donald Trump has said ‘evacuate Tehran’ and posted the same on social media platform ‘Truth Social’. A White House official soon clarified that Trump was not literally asking residents to evacuate Tehran.

Tehran is home to around 9.5 million people. Earlier in the day, Israel’s military issued an evacuation warning affecting up to 3,30,000 people in a part of central Tehran.

Israeli military spokesperson Brig General Effie Defrin said his country's forces had "achieved full aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies.” Residents in Tehran were asked to evacuate.