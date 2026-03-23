India moving forward while facing every disaster: PM Modi

The serious situation the world is going through now is extremely worrisome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday and asserted that with the united efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, the country is moving forward while facing every disaster.

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Addressing TV9 Network Summit, Modi also said that even in the current circumstances of war, many countries around the world are astonished to see India’s policy and strategy, and to witness its strength.

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“The serious circumstances the world is going through today are extremely worrisome,” he said.

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Today, the Prime Minister said, when the world is entangled in conflicts and their impact is visible across the globe, discussing India and the world becomes highly relevant.

“Challenges have continued to mount one after another even after the Covid pandemic. There has not been a single year that has not tested India and Indians. But with the united efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, India is moving forward while facing every disaster,” he said.

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Modi said in the past 23 days, ever since the conflict in West Asia started, India has demonstrated remarkable capacity in relationship-building, decision-making and crisis management.

“At a time when the world is fragmented into numerous camps, India has managed to build extraordinary bridges — from the Gulf to the Global West, from the Global South to its neighbours. Today, India stands as a trusted partner to all,” he said.

The PM said India is moving forward with a renewed confidence and instead of postponing challenges, India confronts them head-on.

“People often ask whose side are we on. My answer is that we stand with India. We stand with India’s interests. We stand with peace and dialogue,” he said.

Referring to the previous UPA regime, Modi said when personal interests take precedence in politics, people focus on their own future rather than the future of the country.

“What happened between 2004 and 2014? During the Congress rule, India faced significant issues with the prices of petrol, diesel and gas. Rather than prioritising the nation’s welfare, the Congress prioritised maintaining power,” he said.

At that time, the government issued oil bonds worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore. The then PM Manmohan Singh acknowledged that this decision would place a financial burden on future generations, Modi said.