India moving forward with mantra of 'reform, perform and transform': PM Modi

India is moving forward with the mantra of "reform, perform and transform," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he underlined that the country's self-reliance is a multiplying force not only for Indonesia but for the entire ASEAN region.

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Speaking at a diaspora event in Jakarta attended by President Prabowo Subianto and his top ministers, Modi told the Indonesian leader that he is a "true friend of India."

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"India has carried out one reform after another. We have consistently performed, and that's why the country is transforming today. We are moving forward with the mantra of reform, perform and transform," Modi told the gathering.

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Modi said if he had to describe the speed and scale of India's growth in one line, he'd say, "1.4 billion aspirations in motion".

"India is not just the world's fastest-growing economy. India is a nation with a billion-plus dreams in motion," he said, adding that India's economy is playing a major role in driving global growth.

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"From energy to connectivity and chip manufacturing, India is unstoppable. Today's India is not just fulfilling its own dreams, but also fulfilling the dreams of every friendly nation. India walks on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India's self-reliance is a multiplying force not only for Indonesia but for the entire ASEAN region.

As India is modernising its ports, building new ships and exploring new sea routes to strengthen its maritime sector, Indonesia stands as our favourite friend, Modi said.

"Whether in Indonesia or India, our shared goal is development. We cannot afford to wait or stop," he added.

Recalling the Indonesian President's comments that he has India's DNA in him, Modi said, "Your statement touched the hearts of Indians. And this DNA is made of mutual trust, made of shared heritage, made of shared memories."

"The relationship between India and Indonesia is rooted in our shared civilisational heritage and the seas that connect us," the prime minister said.

He said that Indonesia's highest honour conferred on him is yet another symbol of close friendship between the two countries.

Modi also asked the Indian community members to tell their Indonesian friends about India and encourage them to visit the country.

"With direct flights now available, travelling to India has become much easier. The Indian community should also encourage the younger generation living in Indonesia to learn more about India," he added.

Modi, who arrived in Jakarta on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also cover Australia and New Zealand, said he will visit the Prambanan Temple - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - in Yogyakarta on Wednesday.

The centuries-old temple, located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Yogyakarta city, is considered Indonesia's largest Hindu temple.