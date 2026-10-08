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Home / India / India moving from consumer to creator in digital technology: PM Modi

India moving from consumer to creator in digital technology: PM Modi

The Prime Minister was addressing the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress in New Delhi

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:11 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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In this image received on October 8, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented with a memento by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia during the inauguration of the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in New Delhi. PMO via PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India had made a decisive shift from being a consumer of technology to becoming a creator, with the country now focusing on developing products, designs, technologies and intellectual property domestically.

Addressing the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) here, Modi said India’s journey towards affordable data, mobile phones and widespread connectivity was driven by a conscious effort to democratise technology and bridge the digital divide.

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“Today, we hear that data is affordable in India, mobile phones are affordable, and the mobile user base has expanded significantly. All of this is true. But how did this happen, and why was it done?” he said.

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The Prime Minister said the government’s Digital India initiative had placed mobile phones at the centre of its efforts to make technology accessible to all.

Recalling the situation a decade ago, he said the digital divide was a major challenge, with access to modern technology largely limited to those who could afford it. The government undertook telecom reforms, expanded infrastructure and promoted the domestic manufacturing of mobile phones and other telecom equipment, he added.

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“This was a massive effort towards the democratisation of technology,” Modi said, adding that over the past 10-12 years, mobile phones had evolved from mere communication devices into important tools for good governance.

Referring to this year’s IMC theme, “Scale Without Boundaries”, Modi said India’s experience demonstrated how the vision could be translated into reality. Telecom services, he said, were no longer limited to networks, spectrum, towers, reach and speed but had become a means of reducing travel, waiting time and costs while improving convenience.

“This is the biggest citizen dividend of technology,” he said.

Highlighting India’s progress in 5G, Modi said the country had moved beyond the technology’s rollout to ensuring its widespread reach. He said 5G connectivity had reached every district, with more than 5.5 lakh base stations supporting the networks. Mobile internet speeds, he added, had increased tenfold since 2022.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to strengthen security across the rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. Phone and network security must remain priorities, he said, calling for an “airtight and foolproof” security framework for telecom and digital technologies.

On the growing threat of deepfakes, Modi called for global cooperation and a common framework to address the challenge.

“Deepfakes have become such a big challenge. We are seeing this too. That’s why it’s essential that we work on a global framework for it,” he said.

Modi also highlighted the changing role of mobile phones, saying they had evolved into gaming consoles and creation studios rather than remaining devices used merely for communication.

He said India was now embarking on a journey from “consumer to creator”, with the aim of developing products, designs, technologies and intellectual property within the country.

Recalling the launch of 5G at the India Mobile Congress in 2022, Modi said the event had since emerged as an important platform for showcasing India’s telecom capabilities and aspirations.

He welcomed telecom operators, industry leaders, experts, academics and startups from across the world to India, noting that the country was hosting the GSMA Board meeting this year.

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