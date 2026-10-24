DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India mulling to add gig workers, unpaid household jobs in employment survey

India mulling to add gig workers, unpaid household jobs in employment survey

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:44 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

India has proposed changes to its employment survey to sharpen the data on gig workers and include unpaid household jobs to arrive at a more comprehensive picture of the country’s changing labour market.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has proposed changes to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), which will take effect from January 2027 alongside a revised sampling design.

Advertisement

It has also invited public and expert feedback on the proposals.

Advertisement

Under the revised framework, the survey will introduce a separate sampling category for households with digital platform workers, including people engaged through services such as ride-hailing, food delivery and online marketplaces.

The move follows findings that the existing sampling arrangement did not adequately capture this segment.

Advertisement

“Fresh data will reflect urbanisation, changes in district boundaries, and creation, splitting or merger of administrative units. The survey will also ask rural and urban households if members are engaged in digital platform work.

It will add queries about ‘own-use production’ of goods, unpaid household work, caregiving, volunteer work and unpaid trainee work,” the ministry said.

The changes are expected to improve coverage of this workforce and support more detailed data collection, it said.

Experts feel the proposed changes could affect comparisons with earlier employment data.

Labour economist Ramesh Kannan said the revised survey is expected to offer policymakers a more detailed understanding of employment patterns, emerging forms of work, and the contribution of unpaid activities to households and communities.

“The revisions may trigger a debate over whether official jobs data reflects underemployment and quality of jobs in the world’s most populous country, where the headline unemployment stands at 5 per cent,” he said.

With the latest move, India is aiming to tweak how it defines and measures employment while expanding the ambit of the survey.

The proposed revisions aim to broaden the measurement of work beyond conventional paid employment. Including unpaid household activities and caregiving could provide a more comprehensive picture of how people spend their time and contribute to economic activity.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts