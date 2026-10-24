India mulling to add gig workers, unpaid household jobs in employment survey

India has proposed changes to its employment survey to sharpen the data on gig workers and include unpaid household jobs to arrive at a more comprehensive picture of the country’s changing labour market.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has proposed changes to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), which will take effect from January 2027 alongside a revised sampling design.

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It has also invited public and expert feedback on the proposals.

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Under the revised framework, the survey will introduce a separate sampling category for households with digital platform workers, including people engaged through services such as ride-hailing, food delivery and online marketplaces.

The move follows findings that the existing sampling arrangement did not adequately capture this segment.

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“Fresh data will reflect urbanisation, changes in district boundaries, and creation, splitting or merger of administrative units. The survey will also ask rural and urban households if members are engaged in digital platform work.

It will add queries about ‘own-use production’ of goods, unpaid household work, caregiving, volunteer work and unpaid trainee work,” the ministry said.

The changes are expected to improve coverage of this workforce and support more detailed data collection, it said.

Experts feel the proposed changes could affect comparisons with earlier employment data.

Labour economist Ramesh Kannan said the revised survey is expected to offer policymakers a more detailed understanding of employment patterns, emerging forms of work, and the contribution of unpaid activities to households and communities.

“The revisions may trigger a debate over whether official jobs data reflects underemployment and quality of jobs in the world’s most populous country, where the headline unemployment stands at 5 per cent,” he said.

With the latest move, India is aiming to tweak how it defines and measures employment while expanding the ambit of the survey.

The proposed revisions aim to broaden the measurement of work beyond conventional paid employment. Including unpaid household activities and caregiving could provide a more comprehensive picture of how people spend their time and contribute to economic activity.