India must address concerns: Five US Congress members

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

Five Indian American members of the US Congress have asked the Government of India provide assurances that the alleged plot to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun “will not happen again.”

They welcomed India’s announcement of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate the alleged murder plot and said it is “critical that India fully investigate, hold those responsible, including Indian government officials, accountable.”

The joint statement from Representatives Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar released came after a classified briefing by the Biden Administration on the indictment of Nikhil Gupta in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen.

“As Members of Congress, the safety and well-being of our constituents is our most important priority,” they said.

