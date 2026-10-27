India must lead in creating future technologies, says PM Modi at ESTIC 2026

India must embrace the technologies of the future, innovate boldly, and lead the world in creating them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC)-2026.

In his address, Modi contrasted the present with past decades, stating that earlier India merely played catch-up by adopting or modifying foreign innovations years later, while now it is moving ahead with the new mindset of the 21st century where it aims to create original technologies, set global directions, and solve worldwide challenges.

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Emphasising that building a developed nation requires massive nuclear energy capacity while reliance on imported nuclear fuel poses a challenge to energy security, the Prime Minister pointed out that the nation is rapidly advancing its Fast Breeder Reactor technology. He highlighted that just a few months ago, the indigenous 500-MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor successfully achieved first criticality. “This has been a major step towards strengthening our long-term strengths in the field of nuclear energy,” Modi noted.

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He added that numerous domestic startups are introducing novel space science solutions. “Our goal is also to expand our power in critical technologies,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister noted that India hosted AI Impact Summit, launched its own AI model, and began shipping India-made semiconductor chips to the world.

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Modi highlighted that over the past year, Rs 12,000 crore committed by the government for market-ready lab technologies has been matched equally by Rs 12,000 crore from private investors.

He also emphasised that safety and security must be prioritised across AI, synthetic biology and autonomous systems. Warning of emerging AI-era cybersecurity threats to financial networks and national security, he called for developing AI-based and quantum security solutions that protect national systems and serve humanity. “Our goal is to develop such technologies which empower India and also contribute to solving the problems of humanity,” Modi affirmed.