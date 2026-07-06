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Home / India / India names Sanjeev Jain as next envoy to North Korea

India names Sanjeev Jain as next envoy to North Korea

Jain, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:02 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Diplomat Sanjeev Jain. Image credits/Facebook @Câmara Municipal do Paul
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India on Monday appointed diplomat Sanjeev Jain as the country’s next Ambassador to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, marking a key diplomatic posting amid New Delhi’s limited but longstanding engagement with Pyongyang.

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Jain, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde.

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Announcing the appointment, the Ministry of External Affairs said Jain is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

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India maintains diplomatic relations with North Korea through its embassy in Pyongyang, though bilateral engagement remains limited due to international sanctions and the country’s isolation.

New Delhi has consistently supported peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula while implementing relevant United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang.

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