India navigated energy crisis with minimal burden on citizens: PM

India successfully navigated one of the biggest global energy crises of the 21st century through proactive policies, diversified fuel sourcing and strong diplomatic engagement, while imposing only a “minimal burden” on citizens even as several major countries struggled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

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Some forces were busy spreading fear and playing political games, but “they must be wallowing in the depths of despair today”, Modi said at a public meeting, asserting that India’s handling of the situation would be remembered as an “unprecedented” chapter in history.

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“The war in West Asia created the biggest energy crisis of the 21st century. Many powerful nations struggled with fuel shortages. India overcame this challenge because it took the right decisions at the right time, assessed the situation correctly, used its resources in a balanced manner and utilised its diplomatic strength positively,” he said.

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Modi, who dedicated the country’s first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex to the nation in Rajasthan’s Balotra district, lauded officials and workers for restoring the project after a major fire broke out there on April 20, forcing the postponement of its scheduled inauguration the following day.

Addressing the gathering in Balotra, he said: “Thousands of people in the region will get employment because of this refinery. I especially congratulate the youth of Rajasthan on this project. Today is proof that BJP governments do not merely lay foundation stones and abandon projects midway. We work tirelessly to ensure that such projects are completed.”

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The PM also blamed the previous Congress government in Rajasthan for delays in the Pachpadra refinery project. He said although an agreement for the project had been signed in 2017, progress slowed considerably between 2018 and 2023 when the Congress was in power in the state.

“Because of the Congress government’s lack of cooperation, work on the project almost came to a standstill. After the double-engine government came to power, work gathered pace,” Modi said.

Built at an investment of more than Rs 79,450 crore, the 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Rajasthan Government.

The project is expected to boost domestic fuel production, increase petrochemical output and generate employment in the region.

The plant has been designed to process both imported crude oil and locally produced crude from Rajasthan. Modi said India now enjoys greater flexibility in sourcing crude oil based on prevailing global market prices.

To secure crude feedstock and water supply, the complex is supported by an 800-km cross-country pipeline network connecting it to key locations, including Mundra, Palanpur, Mangla and Nachna.

The PM also claimed that the government prevented a sharp rise in domestic cooking gas prices despite global disruptions. According to him, the crisis could have pushed the price of an LPG cylinder to nearly Rs 2,000, but government intervention ensured consumers continued to get cylinders for around Rs 950.

He further said oil marketing companies incurred losses of about Rs 75,000 crore on petrol and diesel between April and June, a burden borne by the government to shield citizens from soaring global fuel prices.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dismissed Modi’s remarks as “misleading” and claimed that 85 per cent of the project had been completed during the Congress government’s tenure.

“It is unfortunate that the PM behaved like a BJP leader even during an official programme and made misleading statements at a government function,” Gehlot said.

“These claims sound ridiculous. The PM should have spoken to people associated with the refinery project,” the senior Congress leader added.