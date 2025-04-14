India, Nepal discuss steps to curb border smuggling

The 21st Director-General-level talks on customs cooperation between India and Nepal were held in Kathmandu on April 10 and 11, the two countries said in a joint statement issued on Sunday.

A range of bilateral issues aimed at enhancing customs cooperation were discussed during the two-day meeting. The Indian delegation was led by Abhai Kumar Srivastav, Director-General of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, while the Nepalese side was headed by Mahesh Bhattarai, Director-General of Nepal’s Department of Customs.

Key agenda items included measures to curb smuggling; review of the MoU on Pre-arrival Exchange of Customs Data and the Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES); finalisation of the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA); facilitation of transit cargo through the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS); automation and digitisation of transit procedures; border infrastructure upgrades; knowledge sharing; and capacity-building initiatives.

Both sides also discussed ways to check trans-border criminal activities, including smuggling of gold, narcotics, counterfeit currency and restricted goods such as e-cigarettes, e-lighters, certain garlic varieties and cases of commercial fraud.

Recognising smuggling as a common challenge, both nations agreed to strengthen cooperation through active engagement and intelligence sharing to tackle unauthorised trade.

Nepal remains a key partner under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. India is Nepal’s largest trade partner and accounts for nearly two-thirds of its exports. The customs talks serve as a critical platform for facilitating legitimate trade and curbing illicit activities along the shared border.