DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / India destroys Air Defence System at Lahore

India destroys Air Defence System at Lahore

Foils Pakistan's bid to target military installations through drones
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:31 PM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel keep vigil amid high alert near the spot where unknown jet crashed after midnight, at Wuyan, Pampore, in Pulwama district, on May 7, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Pakistan targeted multiple military targets across Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jammu, and Kashmir last night using air defense missiles and counter-drone systems.

All were neutralised.

The Ministry of Defence said Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

Advertisement

These were neutralised by the 'Integrated Grid' that has embedded counter-UAV systems and Air Defence systems like the S-400 missile and Akash missiles.

The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations, which proves the Pakistani attacks.

Advertisement

The MoD said during the press briefing on Operation Sindoor that India had called its response focused, measured, and non-escalatory.

It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.

Today morning, Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. The Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing.

Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper