Pakistan targeted multiple military targets across Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jammu, and Kashmir last night using air defense missiles and counter-drone systems.

All were neutralised.

The Ministry of Defence said Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the 'Integrated Grid' that has embedded counter-UAV systems and Air Defence systems like the S-400 missile and Akash missiles.

The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations, which proves the Pakistani attacks.

The MoD said during the press briefing on Operation Sindoor that India had called its response focused, measured, and non-escalatory.

It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.

Today morning, Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. The Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing.

Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.