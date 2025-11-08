DT
Home / India / India, New Zealand conclude 4th round of FTA negotiations

India, New Zealand conclude 4th round of FTA negotiations

India’s bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stands at USD 1.3 billion in FY 2024–25

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:56 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Member of the New Zealand Parliament, Todd McClay, during the 4th Round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations in Auckland on Friday. ANI Photo
The fourth round of negotiations on the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded on Saturday in Auckland and Rotorua, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The Ministry said the fourth round of negotiations concluded after five days of constructive and forward-looking discussions between the two sides.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and New Zealand Minister for Trade, Todd McClay, acknowledged the progress made and reaffirmed their commitment to work towards a “modern, comprehensive, and future-ready” FTA, the ministry said.

Both delegations held detailed talks across key areas, including trade in goods and services, economic and trade cooperation.

The discussions reflected a shared ambition to strengthen economic ties and build a “mutually beneficial partnership that supports resilient, inclusive, and sustainable growth,” the ministry said.

India’s bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at USD 1.3 billion in FY 2024–25, marking a year-on-year growth of nearly 49 percent. The proposed FTA is expected to unlock further potential in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, education, and services, creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.

Both sides agreed to sustain momentum through continued detailed discussions across all chapters, with the aim of reaching early convergence on the agreement.

