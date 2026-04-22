India, New Zealand to sign FTA on April 27; Luxon eyes access to 1.4 billion consumers

India and New Zealand are set to sign a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) next week, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral economic ties, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced on Wednesday.

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Projecting the deal as a major economic breakthrough, Luxon said the agreement would open up access for New Zealand exporters to India’s vast market of 1.4 billion consumers. “Our Free Trade Agreement with India will be signed next week — an agreement that gives New Zealand exporters access to 1.4 billion customers,” he said.

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Underscoring the political and economic significance of the pact, Luxon said the deal fulfilled a long-standing commitment. “Three years ago New Zealand said we'd deliver a free trade agreement with India. They said it couldn’t be done, and on Monday we will sign it. This is about opening the door to 1.4 billion people in one of the fastest growing economies in the world. One in four of our jobs are tied to trade, so for a country like New Zealand, this is huge,” he said.

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The New Zealand Prime Minister emphasised that exports remain central to the country’s economic engine. “Exports drive our economy, and when we make it easier for New Zealand businesses to compete on the world stage, we support jobs, we lift wages, and most importantly, we put more money in Kiwis’ back pockets as a result,” he added.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said he would travel to India with a delegation of exporters to formalise the agreement, highlighting its sector-wide impact.

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“This agreement makes it easier for Kiwis to sell more of what we're great at doing to the world — kiwifruit from the Bay of Plenty, wine from Central Otago, seafood, meat, honey, right across the country. This deal means more of it can reach customers in India, and that means more money flowing into our communities,” he said, adding that it would translate into “more jobs, higher wages, and more opportunities”.

The proposed FTA is expected to lower trade barriers, expand market access, and boost bilateral trade flows across key sectors, including agriculture, dairy, technology, and services.

For India, the agreement aligns with its broader strategy of forging high-value trade partnerships to enhance exports and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

While detailed contours of the agreement are yet to be officially released, the announcement signals that negotiations have reached their final stage after prolonged discussions.

The deal is also seen as strategically significant, coming at a time when both countries are seeking to diversify trade partnerships amid shifting global economic dynamics.

Once signed, the India-New Zealand FTA is expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties, with policymakers on both sides betting on expanded trade, investment flows, and job creation.