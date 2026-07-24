India now a credible venue for resolving international commercial disputes: CJI Surya Kant

India has emerged as a fair jurisdiction where international commerce disputes not just arose but could also be resolved efficiently, fairly and with global credibility, CJI Surya Kant said on Friday.

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Delivering the keynote address at an international conference organised by the Supreme Court and Ministry of External Affairs to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the CJI lauded India’s efforts in shaping the legal architecture upon which contemporary international trade rested.

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He said UNCITRAL was entrusted with an ambitious responsibility of not replacing national legal systems but building bridges between them.

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Highlighting the transformation of India’s judicial system through technological and institutional reforms, the CJI referred to the integration of National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), live-streaming and real-time transcription of the Constitution Bench proceedings, and the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulatory framework.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the increasing geopolitical volatility and disruptions to global supply chains have reinforced the importance of a predictable, rules-based international legal order.

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He said countries were increasingly seeking harmonised legal frameworks, efficient dispute resolution mechanisms and greater certainty in cross-border commercial transactions to strengthen the resilience of international trade and investment.

He highlighted UNCITRAL’s continuing contribution in promoting legal certainty and facilitating global commerce.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Indian courts were increasingly drawing upon internationally accepted legal principles alongside domestic statutes while adjudicating commercial disputes.