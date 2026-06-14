India now a provider of global solutions, not just a consumer: PM Modi in France

India is no longer just a consumer of global solutions, but a major contributor to them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while laying out New Delhi's vision for a sustainable future for the world through innovation and technology.

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The prime minister made the comments at the inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event in the presence of French President Emmanuel Â Macron in this Mediterranean French city.

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The event brings together top innovation startups from India, France and some other countries.

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"Bharat Innovates is an invitation to the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India," the prime minister, who landed in Nice last night, said.

The prime minister said India's young innovators are finding solutions that can benefit all of humanity.

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In his address, Modi highlighted his government's reform initiatives in several key sectors, including high-technology, defence and innovation.

"India's 'reform express' will not stop, it will continue to run," he asserted.

Modi said the world looked at India as a technology adoptor a decade back, but the country is now emerging as a technology provider.

"India is innovating for a sustainable future. India is innovating for the world," he said, adding innovation is in the country's DNA.

"India has emerged not as a consumer of solutions but as a contributor to solutions in the world," he noted.

The prime minister also delved into India-France relations.

"India and France have a special partnership; it has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration and shared vision," he said.

In his address, President Macron said France respects the Make-in-India initiative and that Paris has been a part of it in diverse sectors.

Describing India as a "country of innovation", he said New Delhi and Paris have a "true partnership" in critical sectors like AI and climate change.

There is scope to expand bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector, including the area of Small Modular Reactors, he said.

Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship initiative by the Indian government designed to accelerate the country's deep-tech startups and research ventures on a global stage.