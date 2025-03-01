DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / India now emerging as factory of world: PM Modi  

India now emerging as factory of world: PM Modi  

Modi said country is manufacturing semiconductors and aircraft carriers and its superfoods like ‘makhana’ and millets, Ayush products and yoga are being embraced across the world
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:44 PM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his “vocal for local” campaign is bearing fruits as Indian products are going global and making their presence felt across the world.

Speaking at the NXT conclave where the ‘NewsX World’ channel was launched, Modi said the world used to look at India as its back office for decades but the country is now emerging as the factory of the world.

Now, India is not the workforce but a “world force”, the prime minister added.

Advertisement

Modi said the country is manufacturing semiconductors and aircraft carriers and its superfoods like ‘makhana’ and millets, Ayush products and yoga are being embraced across the world.

India has also become a major automobile producer and its defence export is rising, he said.

Advertisement

Modi said India should be presented as it is, without any colour. It does not need any make-up, he said, adding that real stories from the country should reach the world.

The prime minister said the BJP-led NDA government’s re-election for a third term showed people’s trust and hoped that the new global news channel from India would take the country’s achievements abroad.

He said the world is looking at India in the 21st century, and that the country is constantly generating positive news.

India is now leading many global initiatives, he said, referring to him co-hosting the recent AI summit and India’s presidency of the G20.

Citing the Maha Kumbh, he said it highlighted India’s organising skills and innovation.

Noting that his government has repealed many obsolete laws, he said an Act made by the British criminalising the dancing of 10 or more persons remained in force till it was annulled by his dispensation.

Taking a swipe at the “Lutyens jamaat” and “PIL ke thekedaar”, he said they go to courts for everything but kept mum over such a law. They did not think of liberty then, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper