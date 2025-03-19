DT
PT
Home / India / India, NZ naval chiefs hold bilateral meeting

India, NZ naval chiefs hold bilateral meeting

The Indian Navy and the New Zealand Navy also had a high-level discussion and operational interaction in New Delhi on Tuesday. New Zealand Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding is in India on a six-day (March 16-21) official visit, which...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:23 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
The Indian Navy and the New Zealand Navy also had a high-level discussion and operational interaction in New Delhi on Tuesday.

New Zealand Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding is in India on a six-day (March 16-21) official visit, which is aimed towards strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral ties between the two Navies.

Today Admiral Golding was part of a bilateral meeting with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. “Dicussions focused on enhancing naval ties, joint training initiatives, and maritime cooperation,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The New Zealand Navy Chief also paid homage at the National War memorial. He is also scheduled to interact with senior defence leadership, including Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

Rear Admiral Golding also attended the Raisina Dialogue. He is going to Mumbai, where he will interact with the personnel of the Western Naval Command, visit INS Surat and explore avenues for future collaboration in ship maintennace and technology.

