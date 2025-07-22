DT
India offers medical aid for victims of fighter jet crash in Bangladesh

India offers medical aid for victims of fighter jet crash in Bangladesh

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
India on Tuesday offered urgent medical aid for victims  of the recent fighter jet crash in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement announced, "A team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses with necessary medical support are scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims. They will make an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendation for further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary."

"Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment," it added.

At least 31 people, including a student, have reportedly died and over 170 others — children and adults — were injured and hospitalised, many with serious burns, after an aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a school and college campus.

