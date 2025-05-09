India-Pakistan conflict 'none of our business', says US Vice-President Vance

US Vice-President JD Vance said on Friday that the conflict between India and Pakistan is "fundamentally none of our business," even as he said the US is urging both countries to de-escalate.

"What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of a war that's fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it. You know, America can't tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can't tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so, we're going to continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels," Vance said in an interview with Fox News.

"Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict," Vance added.

"Right now, we don't think that's going to happen."

Vance's remarks came as Pakistan made a failed attempt to attack military establishments in Jammu, Pathankot, and several other cities. India's air defense system intercepted and neutralised at least eight missiles launched by Pakistan.

Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their three children were on their first official visit to India when terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Two weeks after the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.