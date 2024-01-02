India, Pakistan exchange list of N- installations

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, January 1

India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the two nations.

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988, and came into force on January 27, 1991. It provides that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities on the first day of January every year. This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries and is part of an annual practice that has been going on since 1992.

India and Pakistan also exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody.

The Government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fisher folk from Pakistan’s custody.

In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 184 Indian fisher folk who have completed their sentence. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 12 civilian prisoners in its custody, who are believed to be Indian.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan